Population Health Management Market is Anticipated to Grow USD 91.43 billion By 2026

The global population health management market is set to experience tremendous growth opportunities as governments and hospitals seek to improve patient care. This information has been carefully articulated by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Population Health Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Platform (Cloud-based, Web-based, On-premises), By Application (Electronic Health Records, Patient Registries, Patient Portals, Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Population Analytics, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Market Segmentation:

By Platform

  • Cloud-based
  • Web-based
  • On-premises

By Application

  • Electronic Health Records
  • Patient Registries
  • Patient Portals
  • Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Advanced Population Analytics
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

 

