The global population health management market is set to experience tremendous growth opportunities as governments and hospitals seek to improve patient care. This information has been carefully articulated by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Population Health Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Platform (Cloud-based, Web-based, On-premises), By Application (Electronic Health Records, Patient Registries, Patient Portals, Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Population Analytics, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Market Segmentation:

By Platform

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-premises

By Application

Electronic Health Records

Patient Registries

Patient Portals

Remote Patient Monitoring

Advanced Population Analytics

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

