Thu. Mar 11th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

All News

Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2021, Focuses on Top Companies, Global Industry Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2025

Bysambit

Mar 11, 2021

The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global peritoneal dialysis market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities & Trends

  1. Key Insights

4.1. Global Prevalence of CKD (2016)

4.2. Global Prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease (2016)

4.3. Estimated Number of Patients on HD vs PD (2017)

4.4. Overview of Major Dialysis Services Providers

4.5. Number of Nephrologists (2016)

4.6. Number of Nephrologists by Continent (2016)

  1. Global Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. CAPD

5.2.2. APD

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.3.1. Cyclers

5.3.2. Fluids

5.3.3. Others Accessories

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Home Health Care

5.4.2. Hospital & Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6.North America Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. CAPD

6.2.2. APD

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.3.1. Cyclers

6.3.2. Fluids

6.3.3. Others Accessories

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1. Home Health Care

6.4.2. Hospital & Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

 

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By sambit

Related Post

All News

Advanced Shopping Technology Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025, Says Industry Research Biz

Mar 11, 2021 sambit
All News

Advanced Suspension System Market Size 2021 Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast till 2025, Says Industry Research Biz

Mar 11, 2021 sambit
All News

Advanced Surgical Imaging System Market Size 2021 Manufacturing Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Mar 11, 2021 sambit

You missed

All News

Advanced Shopping Technology Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025, Says Industry Research Biz

Mar 11, 2021 sambit
All News

Advanced Surgical Imaging System Market Size 2021 Manufacturing Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Mar 11, 2021 sambit
All News

Advanced Suspension System Market Size 2021 Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast till 2025, Says Industry Research Biz

Mar 11, 2021 sambit
All News

Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market Size 2021 Industry Overview, Shares, Growing Demand, Growth, Production, Types, Applications and 2025 Forecast Report by Industry Research Biz

Mar 11, 2021 sambit