The global contract research organization services market size will derive growth from increasing clinical trials in the coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 38,396.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 90,926.3 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9%.
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players
- The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region
- Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.
- Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type
- Discovery
- Pre-Clinical
- Clinical
- Laboratory Services
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Disease
- Metabolic Disorders
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Rest of the World
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
- Comprehensive analysis of the Aesthetic Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Identifies market restraints and boosters.
- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
