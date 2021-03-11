Thu. Mar 11th, 2021

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Research Report 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Business Development, Forecast To 2025

Mar 11, 2021

Increasing cases of diseases such as cancer, and orthopedic disorders are likely to propel growth of the medical imaging equipment market says Fortune Business Insights in a published report, titled “Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”As per the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 44,077.7 Mn at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025 from US$ 30,814.2 Mn in 2017.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

  1. Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology Overview: Key Diseases, 2018

4.2 Overview: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

4.3 Pricing Analysis, Key Players

4.4 Installed Base Scenario, Key Brands/ Players

  1. Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

5.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

5.2.3 X-ray Equipment

5.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

5.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Cardiology

5.3.2 Neurology

5.3.3 Orthopedics

5.3.4 Gynecology

5.3.5 Oncology

5.3.6 Others(Urology, etc.)

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Specialty Clinics

5.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

 

