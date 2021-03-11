“The global disposable medical gloves market value is projected to touch USD 10.9 billion by 2026, registering a modest CAGR of 9.1%. “

One of the major drivers for this growth is the heightened risk of chronic diseases across the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME), chronic (non-communicable) diseases caused 80% of the disabilities in 2017. The WHO further predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Most of these diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of faulty lifestyle habits, namely, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and smoking. The global disposable medical gloves market stands to gain from these developments in the coming decade.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/disposable-medical-gloves-market-101484

