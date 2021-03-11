Thu. Mar 11th, 2021

Medical Devices Market 2021 – Segmentation, Growth by Regional Forecast to 2025

sambit

Mar 11, 2021

The Global Medical Devices Market is likely to derive growth from recent technological advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2025,” the market was valued at USD 425.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 612.7 Billion by 2025, grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

 

Highlights of the Report:

 

  • In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Medical Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
  • Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Medical Devices Market share.
  • The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
  • Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

 

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-devices-market-100085

Segmentation of the Global Medical Devices Market

By Type

  • Orthopedic Devices
  • Cardiovascular Devices
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • IVD
  • MIS
  • Wound Management
  • Diabetes Care
  • Ophthalmic Devices
  • Dental
  • Nephrology
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Clinics
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

 

 

Detailed Table of Content:

 

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions

4.2 Overview of healthcare expenditure by key countries

4.3 Technological advancements

4.4 Key industry trends

Continued…

By sambit

