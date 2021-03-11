The global Advanced Energy Storage System market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of solar farms. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Advanced Energy Storage System“: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 144.9 Bn. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 211.2 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.82%.

Top Players

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Hitachi

Kokam

Fluence Energy

LSIS

General Electric

Primus Power

Panasonic

BYD

Younicos

ABB

Saft Batteries

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

Con Edison Solutions

Duke Energy

Advanced Energy Storage System has the ability to enhance electricity grids. The gradual depletion of fossil fuels has created the need to conserve energy on the global platform. This has resulted in a huge emphasis on deployment of several methods of energy harnessing across the world. The adoption of Advanced Energy Storage System can play a major part in enhancing energy storage, thereby improving energy resource utilization. To suffice the needs of the massive global population, it essential to preserve energy and deploy it based on the convenience of end users. Recent advancements in Advanced Energy Storage System industry have, therefore, favored the growth of the global Advanced Energy Storage System market in recent years. The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors that have contributed to the demand for Advanced Energy Storage System. Fortune Business Insights forecasts the Advanced Energy Storage System market values for the period of 2020-2026.

Segmentation

1. By Technology

Solid State Battery

Flow Battery

Thermal Energy Storage

Pumped Hydro Storage

Others

2. By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Number of Solar Farms Will Fuel Demand

The increased awareness regarding global warming and ways to minimize it has given rise to several products that are able to harness solar energy. In a bid to conserve energy, governments across the world are actively engaged in building the right platforms for efficient distribution of solar energy. Solar farms are by far, the most effective ways of harnessing solar energy to generate electricity. Growing number of government subsidies have further attracted the riches and solar farm deployment firms are gaining investor traction. The adoption of Advanced Energy Storage System in solar farms has led to efficient energy harnessing methods. In April 2020, subsidiaries of the China Energy Engineering Corp. initiated two solar farms with the ability to generate a combined 500 MW solar energy. Considering the enormous population in China, this will be a major step towards establishing green energy regions, in a bid to conserve energy. Fortune Business Insights states that the use of Advanced Energy Storage Systems in solar plants across the world will have a positive impact on the global market in the forthcoming years.

Company Collaborations Will Create Attractive Growth Prospects

The increasing number of company collaborations have created several opportunities for the companies involved. Mergers and acquisitions will help companies generate a substantial amount of Advanced Energy Storage System market revenue in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the major company mergers and takeovers in recent years and gauges the impact of these M&As on the global market. In 2020, General Electric (GE) signed an agreement with Helios Energy to establish two hybrid solar array systems. GE is expected to witness accelerated gains in the coming years due to this collaboration, which in turn will aid the growth of the global market.

