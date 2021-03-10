Presently, the biggest factor propelling the growth of IoT in education market is the coronavirus breakout. The educational institutions have readily adopted and installed the required systems with a view to continue teaching the syllabus without any hindrances. Also, the increased use of internet globally has contributed to the growth of IoT in also every industry especially in education. Another reason for the increasing adoption of IoT in education market is that it allows the deployment of learning management system (LMS) which enables the course instructor to keep the record of the syllabus and monitor the performance of the student. A student can also in turn access the required information anytime and anywhere with the help of this system. The seamless flow of information is another attractive point of IoT.

The Iot in Education Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.22% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Currently standing at the market value of USD 6.01 billion, the market value would henceforth increase to USD 17.42 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Emergence and adoption of IoT in education market has revolutionized the education system. The system enhances the operational efficiency and effectiveness and cuts down the slack time. With the introduction of this the systems of an institution, the work can be undertaken with better coordination. In simpler terms, IoT, which stands for Internet of Things, is a system wherein a range of devices are connected to the internet and information is exchanged between them by a single touch with the human intervention. Thus, IoT in education sector involves a system wherein the smart lights, locks, thermostats, doorbells and speakers can be centrally operated via internet.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the IoT in education market report are Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Rapidsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CONSTRUKTS, Inc., EZ-Robot, Novel Effect, SAM Labs., Bosch.IO GmbH, Oracle, SenseGiz Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Happiest Minds, EVRYTHNG, Adobe., Educomp Solutions Ltd, Intel Corporation, Scanmarker LLC., IPEVO Inc., SMART Technologies ULC and Sonic Foundry among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global IoT in Education Market

On the basis of hardware, the IoT in education market is segmented into interactive whiteboards, tablets and mobile devices, security and video cameras and others.

On the basis of component, the IoT in education market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions can be further sub-segmented into network management, device management, application management, security management and others. Services segment is also further bifurcated into training and consulting, deployment and integration and support and maintenance.

The IoT in education market is segmented into learning management system, administration management, surveillance and others on the basis of application.

Academic institutions, corporates and others are the segments of the IoT in education market on the basis of end users.

Country Level Analysis

TheIoT in Education market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in theIoT in Education market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT in Education market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in theIoT in Education market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved inIoT in Education market.

