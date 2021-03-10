Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT.
Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for enhanced privacy and increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices by industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare.
Internet of Things (IoT) Security market report offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. The global report provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming a large scaleInternet of Things (IoT) Security report.
The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high qualityInternet of Things (IoT) Security market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasiveInternet of Things (IoT) Security market report is commenced with the expert advice.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-internet-of-things-iot-security-market&utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.
- Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth
- Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks
- Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market
- High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.
- Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth
Segmentation : Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market
By Component
Solutions
Identity Access and Management
Data Encryption and Tokenization
Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System
Device Authentication and Management
Secure Software and Firmware Update
Secure Communications
Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management
Distributed Denial of Service Protection
Security Analytics
Others
Services
Professional Services
Integration Service
Consulting Service
Support and Maintenance Service
Managed Services
By Type
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
By Application Area
Smart Manufacturing
Smart Energy and Utilities
Connected Logistics
Smart Home and Consumer Electronics
Connected Healthcare
Smart Government and Defense
Smart Transportation
Smart Retail
Consumer Wearables
Connected Vehicles
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-internet-of-things-iot-security-market&utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Mocana Corporation collaborated with Intel for simplifying IoT device security. This cooperation will decrease the time it takes to automate the delivery of credentials and settings of safety required by the device before it is permitted on corporate networks. This collaboration will bring technological advancement and help Mocana to grow.
- In September 2018, Fortinet introduced FortiNAC, which is the recent addition to its expanding portfolio of embedded security solutions to secure the evolving networks. As organizations adopt digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, an increasing amount of IoT devices need to be supported and secured.
Country Level Analysis
TheInternet of Things (IoT) Security market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in theInternet of Things (IoT) Security market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Fuel Management System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related toInternet of Things (IoT) Security market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights ofInternet of Things (IoT) Security Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 onInternet of Things (IoT) Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in theInternet of Things (IoT) Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved inInternet of Things (IoT) Security market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-internet-of-things-iot-security-market?utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
COVID-19 Impact onInternet of Things (IoT) Security Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-internet-of-things-iot-security-market?utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-internet-of-things-iot-security-market&utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/