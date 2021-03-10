“Friction Products Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Friction Products industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Friction Products market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Friction Products:

Friction products are used to control or stop the motion of a solid object through the application of force. Friction products are categorized into two types: Dry friction material and wet friction material. Friction products are widely used in the automotive, industrial, and aerospace sectors. Friction Products Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Federal-MogulAisin-Seiki

Robert Bosch

Brembo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Nisshinbo

SGL Carbon AG

TRW

Tenneco

Akebono Brake Industry

Bendix

Sangsin

Longji Machinery

MIBA AG

BPW

Hongma

Gold Phoenix

Klasik

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Brake Lining

Brake Rotor

Automotive Sectors

Industrial Sectors