About PCB Antenna:

In radio, an antenna is the interface between radio waves propagating through space and electric currents moving in metal conductors, used with a transmitter or receiver. In transmission, a radio transmitter supplies an electric current to the antenna’s terminals, and the antenna radiates the energy from the current as electromagnetic waves (radio waves). In reception, an antenna intercepts some of the power of an electromagnetic wave in order to produce an electric current at its terminals, that is applied to a receiver to be amplified. Antennas are essential components of all radio equipment, and are used in radio broadcasting, broadcast television, two-way radio, communications receivers, radar, cell phones, satellite communications and other devices. PCB Antenna Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Laird Technologies

This report focuses on the PCB Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing demand for PCB Antenna drives the market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. A PCB antenna is said to be stable, reproducible and quite simple to produce. Moreover, it makes use of the existing board. The PCB antenna possesses a two-dimensional (2D) structure. IFA and MIFA are believed to be the two kinds of PCB antennas. Advantages like low data rate and typical range requirement in a BLE application all together make these antennas extremely functional. In addition, these antennas are said to be economical, simple to design and easy to implement as they have now emerged as an important element of the PCB, plus they offer enhanced performance in the range of 150-250 MHz bandwidth. It is said that a small size PCB antenna at high frequencies can also be prepared as per the application requirements.

Get a Sample Copy of the PCB Antenna Market Report Market Segment by Types:

Others Market Segment by Application:

