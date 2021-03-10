Wed. Mar 10th, 2021

PCB Antenna Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

PCB Antenna

PCB Antenna Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the PCB Antenna industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the PCB Antenna market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About PCB Antenna:

  • In radio, an antenna is the interface between radio waves propagating through space and electric currents moving in metal conductors, used with a transmitter or receiver. In transmission, a radio transmitter supplies an electric current to the antenna’s terminals, and the antenna radiates the energy from the current as electromagnetic waves (radio waves). In reception, an antenna intercepts some of the power of an electromagnetic wave in order to produce an electric current at its terminals, that is applied to a receiver to be amplified. Antennas are essential components of all radio equipment, and are used in radio broadcasting, broadcast television, two-way radio, communications receivers, radar, cell phones, satellite communications and other devices.

    PCB Antenna Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Vishay
  • Murata
  • Pulse
  • Digi International
  • Linx Technologies
  • DLP Design
  • Yageo
  • TechNexion
  • Radiall
  • Antenova
  • API Technologies
  • Laird Technologies

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the PCB Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The increasing demand for PCB Antenna drives the market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. A PCB antenna is said to be stable, reproducible and quite simple to produce. Moreover, it makes use of the existing board. The PCB antenna possesses a two-dimensional (2D) structure. IFA and MIFA are believed to be the two kinds of PCB antennas. Advantages like low data rate and typical range requirement in a BLE application all together make these antennas extremely functional. In addition, these antennas are said to be economical, simple to design and easy to implement as they have now emerged as an important element of the PCB, plus they offer enhanced performance in the range of 150-250 MHz bandwidth. It is said that a small size PCB antenna at high frequencies can also be prepared as per the application requirements.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • IFA
  • MIFA
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Computer
  • Communication
  • Electronic
  • Medical Equipment
  • Automotive Electronic

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe PCB Antenna product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PCB Antenna, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PCB Antenna in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the PCB Antenna competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the PCB Antenna breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, PCB Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PCB Antenna sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of PCB Antenna Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 PCB Antenna Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

