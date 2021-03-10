“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Cable management refers to management of electrical or optical cable in a cabinet or an installation. The term is used for products, workmanship or planning. Cables can easily become tangled, making them difficult to work with, sometimes resulting in devices accidentally becoming unplugged as one attempts to move a cable.

Top Companies Mentioned in Cable Management Report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Nexans

Electroplast SA

Chatsworth Products

Thomas & Betts (ABB group)

Cooper Industries (Eaton)

Panduit

Troodos Electric Cables

Legrand

Schiavetti Tekno

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Prysmian S.p.A.

HellermannTyton

Cablofil

Atkore International Holdings Inc. Market by Type:

Distribution Board

Junction Box

Conduits

Trunking

Cable Tray

Bus Bar

Others Market by Application:

IT & Telecom

Commercial Construction

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing & Automation

Marine

Mining