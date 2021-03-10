Wed. Mar 10th, 2021

Sensor-based Gun Systems Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Sensor-based Gun Systems

Sensor-based Gun Systems Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sensor-based Gun Systems industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Sensor-based Gun Systems market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Sensor-based Gun Systems:

  • Sensor-based gun systems are feasible as well as economical for the areas of strategic importance. Automatic gun targeting systems can use both active infrared (IR) or passive IR (PIR) sensors for target detection.

    Sensor-based Gun Systems Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Armatix
  • DoDaaM Systems
  • Hanwha Techwin
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
  • Saab
  • TrackingPoint
  • Adunok
  • Kalyani Group
  • Yardarm Technologies

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Sensor-based Gun Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Sensor-based turret guns or sentry gun systems occupied majority share in the market. These guns are operated from a location that enables protection and improved visibility to the personnel, which has increased their preference among the defense forces. The use of sensors in these gun systems allows the replacement of human counterparts in demilitarized areas, as these can independently aim and fire at targets. Owing to the growing concern for securing international borders, many countries are developing innovative unmanned systems, which will increase the procurement of such sensor-based turret guns during the forecast period.
  • EMEA dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The constantly increasing terrorist activities in the Middle East has propelled several European countries to secure their international borders to counter illegal civilian migrations. The use of sensor-based turret guns is anticipated to play a significant role in improving the deterrence potential of the joint forces in the region. Also, with many countries tightening their border protection, the use of sensor-based turret guns will increase drastically over the forecast period.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Sensor-Based Man-Portable Guns
  • Sensor-Based Turret Guns

    Market Segment by Application:

  • National Defense
  • Law Enforcement
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sensor-based Gun Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sensor-based Gun Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sensor-based Gun Systems in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Sensor-based Gun Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sensor-based Gun Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sensor-based Gun Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sensor-based Gun Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Sensor-based Gun Systems Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sensor-based Gun Systems Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

