About Sensor-based Gun Systems:

Sensor-based gun systems are feasible as well as economical for the areas of strategic importance. Automatic gun targeting systems can use both active infrared (IR) or passive IR (PIR) sensors for target detection. Sensor-based Gun Systems Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Armatix

DoDaaM Systems

Hanwha Techwin

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Saab

TrackingPoint

Adunok

Kalyani Group

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sensor-based turret guns or sentry gun systems occupied majority share in the market. These guns are operated from a location that enables protection and improved visibility to the personnel, which has increased their preference among the defense forces. The use of sensors in these gun systems allows the replacement of human counterparts in demilitarized areas, as these can independently aim and fire at targets. Owing to the growing concern for securing international borders, many countries are developing innovative unmanned systems, which will increase the procurement of such sensor-based turret guns during the forecast period.

EMEA dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The constantly increasing terrorist activities in the Middle East has propelled several European countries to secure their international borders to counter illegal civilian migrations. The use of sensor-based turret guns is anticipated to play a significant role in improving the deterrence potential of the joint forces in the region. Also, with many countries tightening their border protection, the use of sensor-based turret guns will increase drastically over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Sensor-Based Man-Portable Guns

Sensor-Based Turret Guns Market Segment by Application:

National Defense

Law Enforcement