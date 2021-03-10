Wed. Mar 10th, 2021

Nuclear Imaging Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Nuclear Imaging

Nuclear Imaging Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nuclear Imaging industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Nuclear Imaging market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Nuclear Imaging:

  • Molecular imaging, also called nuclear imaging, includes positron emission computed tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging. This section includes radiopharmaceuticals and tracers, PET-CT, SPECT-CT, and PET-MRI.

    Nuclear Imaging Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • GE
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
  • Hitachi Medical
  • Digirad
  • DDD-Diagnostics
  • Neusoft Medical Systems
  • Mediso
  • SurgicEye
  • CMR Naviscan

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Nuclear Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Nuclear imaging is used in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and brain disorders by taking a small amount of radioactive particle and then determining the response with external detectors such as gamma cameras. These devices help in determining the severity and progression of the disease so that effective medication program can be developed.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Positron Emission Tomography
  • Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography
  • Planar Scintigraphy Systems

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Neurology
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Nuclear Imaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nuclear Imaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nuclear Imaging in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Nuclear Imaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Nuclear Imaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Nuclear Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nuclear Imaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Nuclear Imaging Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Nuclear Imaging Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

