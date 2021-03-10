“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Veterinarians use veterinary practice management software to manage patient information, treatment plans and schedules, and back-office functions such as accounting. This type of software can help veterinary clinics with patient diagnosis and treatment management, and enable nurses or technicians to effectively provide treatment. Managers use veterinary practice management software to manage patient communication, inflows and payments. Veterinary hospitals can use more advanced veterinary practice management software, smaller clinics or private clinics can use a reduced version.

The following firms are included in the Veterinary Practice Management Softwares Market Report:

Vet-One

Hippo Manager Software

ezyVET Limited

Patterson Companies

Henry Schein

Animal Intelligence Software

Eclipse

IDEXX Laboratories

Eclipse Veterinary Software

eVetPractice

Provet Cloud

Market by Type:

On-Premise

Cloud/Web Based Market by Application:

Companion Animal Practices

Mixed Animal Practices

Equine Practices

Food Producing Animal Practices