Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The cell surface markers detection market report covers various product and instruments used during surface biomarker detection procedures, which include flow cytometry, hematology analyzers, cell imaging systems, reagents, and kits. Furthermore, the report also covers the application segment of cell surface markers detection, including disease diagnosis and identification, research and drug discovery, and other applications.

Key Market Trends:

Disease Diagnosis and Identification Segment is Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate

Fueled by recent technological advances and increasing demand for more accurate diagnostics the disease diagnosis and identification segment is expected to register a high CAGR. In the disease diagnosis and identification field, surface marker detection techniques are finding their increased application in screening of cancer biomarkers. This is primarily due to the high sensitivity and early diagnostic capabilities of cell surface marker detection techniques.

Furthermore, the highly damaging effects of currently available tumor-detection methods, such as PCR, and immunohistochemistry limits their usages in novel fields, such as tissue implantation after screening. These issues are leading to increased interest in the development of less destructive cancer screening methods, which, in turn, is driving market expansion.

The United States Dominates the Market and is Expected To Retain its Market Share During the Forecast Period

The United States currently dominates the market for cell surface marker detection and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Rapidly growing applications in disease diagnostics, the presence of well-established research institutions, and the biotech industry are primary reasons behind the large market size. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure, a high technological adaptation rate, and increasing focus on precise and timely diagnostics are driving the market growth in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Use in Diagnostics

4.2.2 Technological Advances Related to Increased Throughput and Automation

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Precision Medicine

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Apparatus

4.3.2 Complexity of Techniques

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Flow Cytometry

5.1.2 Hematology Analyzers

5.1.3 Cell Imaging Systems

5.1.4 Reagents and Kits

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Disease Diagnosis and Identification

5.2.2 Research and Drug Discovery

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Beckman Coulter, Inc

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Luminex Corporation

6.1.7 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.8 Qiagen NV

6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

