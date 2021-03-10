This “Centrifugal Compressor Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Centrifugal Compressor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Centrifugal Compressor Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Centrifugal Compressor Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Centrifugal Compressor Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Centrifugal Compressor Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Centrifugal Compressor Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Cost-Optimized Solutions

– Budgetary restrictions across several end-user industries have resulted in companies looking for standardized solutions, instead of customized units. The customers are increasingly looking for centrifugal compressor products that minimize the overall operating costs, while providing the high flow that is necessary for their applications, with minimal maintenance cost.

– In a bid to cater to such demands, major industry players are designing and offering new products. In July 2018, Atlas Copco launched a new oil-free H 1000-3150 centrifugal compressor, which allows a turndown of over 25% before blow-off, maximizing the energy savings and minimizing the operating costs.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The oil and gas and power industries remain the largest end users of these compressors in the region, accounting for more than 65% of the total market for centrifugal compressors. There are a number of floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) projects in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to begin operations over the next four years. The increasing FPSO projects are expected to create tremendous opportunities in the market studied.

– China is also committed to strengthen its oil and natural gas pipeline network in the next 10 years, in an attempt to further boost the clean fuel’s share in the country’s energy mix. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s natural gas pipelines is expected to reach 123,000 km by 2025. As centrifugal compressors are one of the most commonly used equipment powering the long distance natural gas pipeline, the growth in the pipeline network is expected to drive the demand for the centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing widespread development of industrial infrastructure, which leads to surge in demand for power. As the requirement of continuous power supply is imperative for industrial operations, new power plants need to be developed. Therefore, the increase in development of power generation plants, particularly the gas-fired generation plants, is expected to drive the demand for centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– The aforementioned factors, are therefore, expected to contribute to the increasing demand for centrifugal compressors in the region during the forecast period.

Target Audience of Centrifugal Compressor Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Centrifugal Compressor Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Centrifugal Compressor market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Centrifugal Compressor market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Centrifugal Compressor market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Centrifugal Compressor market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Centrifugal Compressor market studied.

Detailed TOC of Centrifugal Compressor Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast till 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Drivers

4.5 Restraints

4.6 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Oil and Gas

5.1.2 Power Sector

5.1.3 Petrochemical and Chemical Industries

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by the Key Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Atlas Copco AB

6.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

6.3.3 Baker Hughes a GE Co.

6.3.4 Sundyne

6.3.5 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

6.3.6 Dresser-Rand Group Inc.

6.3.7 Howden Group

6.3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation

6.3.9 Sullair, LLC

6.3.10 Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor CO. LTD.

6.3.11 Kobe Steel, Ltd.

6.3.12 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

6.3.13 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation.

6.3.14 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.3.15 MAN Energy Solutions SE

6.3.16 Xi’an Shaanxi Drum Power Co., Ltd.

6.3.17 Elliott Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

