Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, cephalosporins are part of the beta-lactams group and work by interfering with the synthesis of the bacterial cell wall. Some may be given orally, but most are given by injection. They are typically the second choice antibiotic, their main uses are in pneumonia, septicemia, meningitis, sinusitis, and UTIs treatment. Despite their second-line usage, cephalosporins have a broader spectrum of activity and are more potent than penicillin.

Key Market Trends:

The Fifth-generation Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The fifth-generation cephalosporins were developed in the lab to specifically target resistant strains of bacteria. In particular, ceftobiprole is effective against methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). These agents are sometimes referred to as the advanced generation, rather than fifth-generation cephalosporins. Cephalosporins exhibit side effects similar to penicillin, and drug-allergy and hypersensitivity. Cephalosporins, in general, have been associated with little hepatotoxicity and rare instances of drug-induced liver injury. The fifth-generation cephalosporins include Ceftobiprole, Ceftaroline, and Ceftolozane. Ceftobiprole has powerful antipseudomonal characteristics and appears to be less susceptible to the development of resistance. Ceftaroline has also been described as the “fifth-generation” cephalosporin, but does not have the antipseudomonal or VRE coverage of ceftobiprole. The market for Ceftolozane is growing at a good pace, as it has opened gates for an alternative for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (CIAI) and complicated urinary tract infections (CUTI). Furthermore, Ceftolozane is combined with the β-lactamase inhibitor tazobactam, as multi-drug resistant bacterial infections generally exhibit resistance to all β-lactam antibiotics, unless this enzyme is inhibited. Hence, the increase in the use of combination therapies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate this market, due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a large population base. Furthermore, the demand for better healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives is expected to help the growth of the market in this region. As per the statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO) TB statistics for India for 2016, an estimated incidence of tuberculosis (TB) is 2.79 million cases in India. Thus, rising cases of various infections are expected to boost the overall growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe, due to its large base of geriatric population and rising prevalence of infectious diseases in several countries of the region.

Detailed TOC of Cephalosporin Drugs Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Anti-microbials in Various Indications

4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Combination Therapies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.2 Weak Pipeline Molecules

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Generation

5.1.1 First-generation

5.1.2 Second-generation

5.1.3 Third-generation

5.1.4 Fourth-generation

5.1.5 Fifth-generation

5.2 By Prescription Type

5.2.1 Prescription Drugs

5.2.2 OTC Drugs

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aristo Pharmaceuticals Ltd

6.1.2 Baxter International

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.6 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

6.1.7 Mankind Pharma

6.1.8 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

