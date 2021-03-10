This “Ceramic Inks Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ceramic Inks market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Ceramic Tiles is the Fastest Growing Segment

– The fastest growing application of the ceramic inks market is ceramic tiles. There is a need to improve the aesthetics of buildings to address the functional requirement of the customers.

– Ceramic tiles have become the most popular materials that are being used, owing to properties, such as high durability, resistance to wear, color permanence, etc.

– They also provide floral pattern, metallic view, photographic image production, and other artistic effects. These ceramic tiles have gained huge demand in the market, especially in the developing economies with the changing lifestyle trend and increasing income of the population. As a result of this, consumers are preferring ceramic tiles over other flooring and wall decorations’ options.

– This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ceramic inks over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Lead the Ceramic Inks Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing usage in major developing countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia.

– China’s massive construction sector has generated significant demand for the use of ceramic inks. The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in construction to be over 7% higher in 2019 than the previous year.

– To construct more affordable flats and housing for all, ceramic inks are extensively used.

– The food printing sector in India possess large market, which involves packaging for storage and transportation of food. Ceramic inks are being widely used on food containers printing, glass printing, etc.

– Hence, with the increasing demand from the various application segments, ceramic inks market is expected to grow at higher rate in the region, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Ceramic Inks Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Decorative Glass and Tiles

4.2.2 Rapid Growth in the Construction Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High-cost Involvement in Shifting of Analog Technology to Digital Technology

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Functional Inks

5.1.2 Decorative Inks

5.2 Printing Technology

5.2.1 Digital Printing

5.2.2 Analog Printing

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Ceramic Tiles

5.3.1.1 Residential

5.3.1.2 Non-residential

5.3.2 Glass Printing

5.3.3 Food Container Printing

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ferro Corporation

6.4.2 Colorobbia Italia SpA

6.4.3 Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo

6.4.4 FRITTA

6.4.5 Kao Chimigraf

6.4.6 Sicer SpA

6.4.7 Sun Chemical

6.4.8 Tecglass

6.4.9 Torrecid Group

6.4.10 Zschimmer & Schwarz

6.4.11 INKCID

6.4.12 Rex-Tone Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Technological Advancements in Digital Printing Methods

7.2 Other Opportunities

