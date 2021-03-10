This “Chemical Sensor Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Chemical sensors are devices that transform the chemical information into an analytically useful signal. These devices are used in sensing and detecting parameters across various industries, such as medical diagnosis and treatment, oil and gas sector, the precision engineering industry, etc.

Medical Industry to Register the Fastest Growth

– The healthcare and the biomedical sector is a major market for chemical sensors, owing to the increasing demand for rapid, compact, accurate, and portable diagnostic sensing systems. Moreover, nanotechnology has dramatically changed the operating characteristics of chemical sensors and is gaining prominence in the market. There have been advances in the field of in vitro sensors for diagnostics with a few products about to be launched in the near future. Point-of-care diagnostics are also possible with chemical nanosensors.

– The rising demand for the next generation of clinical diagnostic, measuring and monitoring sensors for applications in implantable and wearable devices, have created opportunities with exponential growth potential. Lower raw material costs and the advent of nano and microfabrication techniques within the industrial manufacturing process have led to a substantial increase in the commercialization of chemical sensors for healthcare applications.

– Moreover, with the increasing rates of patients suffering from diabetes, government bodies in various countries are investing in developing effective diagnostic techniques. For instance, the Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan granted national reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system in August 2017. The revolutionary system was aimed to be widely available to more than a million Japanese nationals aged six and above with diabetes. This stimulated the chemical sensors adoption in the healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market with a Significant Growth Rate

The concerning pollution levels in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries are driving the demand for chemical sensors. Low prices, flexible applications, and speedy technological implementations are fuelling the demand for chemical sensors in the Asia-Pacific market. The chemical sensors market forecast appears promising, owing to the increasing usage of chemical sensors in the industrial safety operations and environmental monitoring programs.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growing Developments in Miniaturised and Portable Electrochemical Sensors

4.4.2 Increased Adoption from Automotive and Healthcare Sector

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Stringent Performance Requirements for Advanced Sensor Application challenge the Market Growth

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Electrochemical

5.1.2 Optical

5.1.3 Pallister/Catalytic Bead

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Industrial

5.2.2 Medical

5.2.3 Environmental Monitoring

5.2.4 Defense and Homeland Security

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AirTest Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Smiths Detection Inc.

6.1.3 General Electric Co.

6.1.4 Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.6 MSA Safety Incorporated

6.1.7 Pepperl+Fuchs Group

6.1.8 SenseAir AB

6.1.9 SICK AG

6.1.10 Siemens AG

6.1.11 ABB Ltd

6.1.12 Spectris PLC

6.1.13 Halma PLC

6.1.14 Denso Corporation

6.1.15 Owlstone Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

