Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC)

 “Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) industry. The Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC):

  • LTCC is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900â„ƒ) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

    Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Murata(JP)
  • Kyocera(JP)
  • TDK(JP)
  • Taiyo Yuden(JP)
  • KOA Corporation(JP)
  • Yokowo(JP)
  • Hitachi Metals(JP)
  • NIKKO(JP)
  • Soshin Electric(JP)
  • Bosch(DE)
  • IMST GmbH(DE)
  • MST(DE)
  • Via Electronic(DE)
  • Adamant(JP)
  • API Technologies(BE)
  • Selmic(FL)
  • VTT(FL)
  • American Technical Ceramics(US)
  • NEO Tech(US)
  • NTK Technologies(US)
  • Northrop Grumman(US)
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)
  • PILKOR CND(KR)
  • ACX Corp(TW)
  • Yageo(TW)
  • Walsin Technology(TW)
  • Darfon Materials(TW)
  • Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)
  • Sunlord(CN)
  • CETC 43rd Institute(CN)

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, the LTCC industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC devices production. Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, over 50% of global LTCC devices, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years. The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC tapes, which supplies LTCC tapes to most of the LTCC devices producers. The Europe also plays an important role in LTCC market, especially Germany and Finland; Bosch, IMST GmbH, MST, Via Electronic, and API Technologies (CMAC), are the most major manufacturers in Europe, these manufacturers mainly focus on the industrial areas, like automobile, communication, medical treatment, aviation and military fields etc. China is the largest consumer in the world; most of the electronic products are made in China, especially smartphone, computer, tablet, Television, and other electronic components. China consumes over 32% of the LTCC devices (LTCC Components, LTCC Substrates, LTCC Modules) in 2015, but most of the LTCC devices relies on import, from Japan. Globally, the production of LTCC devices was 39.6 billion in 2015, and it will reach 87.9 billion in 2021, thanks to the fast growing of the smartphones and electronic products in the world, especially in emerging market, like China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The production value of LTCC devices was approximately 2.55 billion in 2015, and it is expected than the production value will be 5.19 billion in 2021. In the future, the LTCC industry will keep a trend of rapid growth, due to the fast growing of mobile internet in the world. The LTCC market space is huge, full of chances and challenges.The worldwide market for Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 6120 million USD in 2024, from 3220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • ChengDian Electronic(CN)
  • Microgate(CN)
  • Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN)

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace & Military
  • Automobile Electronics

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

