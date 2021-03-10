“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

A radio access network (RAN) is part of a mobile telecommunication system. It implements a radio access technology.

Top Companies Mentioned in Radio Access Network (RAN) Report are:

Cisco

Commscope

Huawei

ZTE

Ericsson

Fujitsu

AT&T

Juniper Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Verizon Communications

LG Electronics

Corning

Samsung

Intel

NEC

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Airspan Networks

Nokia Networks

Huber+Suhner Market by Type:

2G

3G

4G/LTE

5G Market by Application:

Urban Areas

Public Spaces

Rural Areas

Residential Areas

Highways