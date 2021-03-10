This “Chlorine Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Chlorine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Chlorine Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Chlorine Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Chlorine Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Chlorine Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Chlorine Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for EDC/PVC

– Ethylene and chlorine are the major raw materials for VCM (vinyl chloride monomer). Therefore, VCM is affected by the supply and demand conditions of both ethylene and chlorine. It is expected that the maximum demand for chlorine shall arise from the PVC segment.

– A large amount of chlorine is required as a raw material in the manufacturing process of EDC and PVC. There are two types of PVC, namely rigid resins and flexible resins.

– Rigid resins provide most of the growth opportunities with major end uses being fittings, pipe & fittings, windows, fencing, roof tiles, and automobile parts. Flexible PVC finds outlets in film & sheets, flooring, wire and cable coating, synthetic leather products, and shower curtains.

– EDC is being used as a solvent in the metal cleaning, textile, and adhesives industries.

– In Europe, PVC has been one of the slowest growing commodity polymers, with usage becoming more concentrated in certain segments, such as pipes & fittings, and window profiles. In other areas such as packaging, bottles, and short-lived consumer groups, the PVC share has been shrinking, with its replacement by polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyolefins.

– However, the demand for PVC and EDC has been growing from regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for PVC during the forecast period. This is due to the factor that the region has been experiencing massive constructional activities and increasing popularity of consumer goods. Additionally, the increasing population, coupled with changing lifestyle, has raised the demand for residential construction and automotive sales in this region.

– The growing demand for polyvinyl chloride is expected to boost the demand for chlorine. This, in turn, shall benefit the market for chlorine during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing urbanization and the increasing need for fresh water in countries such as China and India, the usage of chlorine is increasing in the region.

– With 2.4% land resource and 4% water resource, India supports nearly 18% of the world’s population. Lately, the dwindling quality of agricultural products has raised serious questions on the sustainability of the agricultural practice. To counter the problem, efforts have been made to improve the productivity of the land and increasing the efficiency of the supply chain (while reducing the carbon footprint) by implementing PVC pipes in field irrigation systems.

– The packaging industry in India is one of the fastest growing industries with direct or indirect influence on all industries. The spending on packaged foods is increasing due to urbanization, increase in per capita income, and the growing number of workforce.

– There is great growth potential, since India’s per capita consumption of packaging is only 4.3 kg, whereas, in neighboring Asian countries, such as China and Taiwan, it is about 6 kg and 19 kg, respectively. This clearly indicates that the market is underpenetrated, and offers a great business opportunity for the Indian plastics industry. All such factors are expected to drive the studied market in the region during the forecast period.

