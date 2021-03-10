This “Chocolate Milk Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The scope of global chocolate milk market is segmented by distribution channel as Convenience Stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets and others. Other distribution channels include discounters, whole sale retailers, online retail stores, etc.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Chocolate Milk Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Chocolate Milk Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Chocolate Milk Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Chocolate Milk Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Chocolate Milk Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Surge in Demand for Fortified Beverages in Developing Countries

There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades. Consumers are becoming aware of these problems and, as a result, gradually moving toward functional food and beverage, which are promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. Promotion of fortified foods and beverages by China’s Ministry of Health, coupled with growing health concerns related to age, myopia in adults, and other diseases, are expected to drive the market. he key chocolate milk producers launched fortified chocolate milk drinks to maintain strong position in the competitive market. In Brazil, the presence of local players such as Laticínios Latco Ltda., are catering to the market growth by offering chocolate milk. The fortification of theses flavored milk is done with omega-3, omega-6, vitamin C, and vitamin E, by using liposomes is expected to drive the chocolate milk market.

Middle East and Africa Remain the Fastest Growing Markets

The chocolate milk market is facing stiff competition from the protein shakes and non-dairy drinks market globally, constant marketing efforts from the dairy industry have led to adults and athletes opting for chocolate milk who have previously dismissed chocolate milk as a drink for children. Factors expected to drive the demand are increasing consumer disposable income, and increase in consumer awareness regarding healthy benefits of the flavored dairy products such as chocolate milk in South Africa. The increasing number of new product launches across the country is one of the key drivers in the market. Key market players across the country are increasingly focusing on increasing the number of product launches, which will strengthen their position in the market. The most popular flavors under the flavored milk category in Saudi Arabia are banana, chocolate and strawberry. These flavors are popular among younger generation and manufacturers are launching specific flavored milk marketed towards children’s.

Target Audience of Chocolate Milk Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Chocolate Milk Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Chocolate Milk market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Chocolate Milk market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Chocolate Milk market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Chocolate Milk market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Chocolate Milk market studied.

Detailed TOC of Chocolate Milk Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five-Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

5.1.2 Convenience Stores

5.1.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Colombia

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategies Adopted

6.2 Most Active Analysis

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle SA

6.4.2 Arla Foods

6.4.3 Dean Foods

6.4.4 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

6.4.5 Saputo Inc.

6.4.6 Royal FrieslandCampina

6.4.7 Amul

6.4.8 Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc.

6.4.9 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co.

6.4.10 Groupe Danone

6.4.11 The Hershey Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

