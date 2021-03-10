This “Cholera Vaccines Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Cholera is caused by Vibrio cholerae via the consumption of contaminated food or water. The infected individuals suffer from severe watery diarrhea, eventually leading to dehydration, which if unattended, may lead to death, owing to access water loss. Oral vaccination has been observed to be the best preventive treatment for cholera and has proved to be very useful to prevent huge outbreaks. There are two basic types of vaccines given for cholera: whole-cell V. cholerae O1, in combination with a recombinant B-subunit of cholera toxin (WC/rBS), and killed oral O1 and O139.

Key Market Trends:

Whole-cell V. cholerae O1 with a Recombinant B-subunit Segment Captures the Largest Market Share

This oral cholera vaccine containing a combination of recombinant B-subunit and killed the whole cell V. cholerae O1 has been marketed since early 1990. This vaccine is observed to provide 80-90% protection for six months, post immunization, and in all the cases of immunization of vaccines aged more than 2 years. In addition to this, this vaccines shows around 50% of protection even after three years of immunization. Hence, the efficacy and long-lasting post immunization protections of the vaccine are expected to propel the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Grow at a High Rate over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific captures the largest market share in the global cholera vaccines market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the high incidence rate, growing awareness, and availability of efficient preventive solutions. The APAC market experienced exceptional growth since the launch of the oral cholera vaccine, Shanchol, in 2009. According to the statistics of WHO, 42 countries reported 172,454 cases of cholera in 2015, with 1,304 deaths. These statistics showed an overall decrease of 9% from the previous year, owing to growing immunization in the region. On the other hand, North America is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the launch of the first ever oral cholera vaccine, Vaxchora, in 2016, and the rise in the number of immigrants.

Detailed TOC of Cholera Vaccines Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cholera

4.2.2 Rising Initiatives and Awareness Regarding Immunization

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Access to Adequate Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Whole cell V. cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-subunit

5.1.2 Killed Oral O1 and O139

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Vaxchora

5.2.2 Dukoral

5.2.3 Shanchol

5.2.4 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Astellas Pharma Inc.

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

6.1.5 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

6.1.7 PaxVax Inc.

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

6.1.11 Valneva SE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

