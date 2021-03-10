This “Cleanroom Technology Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A cleanroom is a facility ordinarily utilized as a part of specialized industrial production or scientific research, including the manufacture of pharmaceutical items and microprocessors. Cleanrooms are designed to maintain extremely low levels of particulates, such as dust, airborne organisms, or vaporized particles.

Key Market Trends:

High Efficiency Filters to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period

– High efficiency filters employ laminar or turbulent airflow principles. These cleanroom filters are normally 99% or more efficient in removing particles bigger than 0.3 microns from the air supply of the room. Apart from removing small particles, these filters in cleanrooms can be used for straightening the airflow in unidirectional cleanrooms.

– The velocity of the air, as well as the spacing and arrangement of these filters, affects both the concentration of particulates and the formation of turbulent pathways and zones, where particles can accumulate and mitigate through the cleanroom.

– The market growth is directly related to the demand for cleanroom technologies. With changing consumer needs, companies are investing in R&D departments.

– Japan is a pioneer in this market with a significant portion of its population aged above 50 years and requiring medical care, thereby driving the usage of cleanroom technology in the country.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– To attract medical tourists, healthcare service providers are expanding their presence across Asia-Pacific. Increasing patent expiries, improving investments, the introduction of innovative platforms, and the need for reduction in medical expense are all driving the market for biosimilar drugs, thus positively impacting the cleanroom technology market.

– India has superior advantage over many countries in the manufacturing of medical drugs and products, owing to resources, such as high manpower and a knowledgeable workforce. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest, in terms of volume. India is also the largest provider of generic drugs globally, accounting for 20% of the export volume. The country has seen a large group of skilled people (scientists and engineers) that have the potential to drive the pharmaceutical market to higher levels.

– Moreover, the Japanese pharmaceutical industry is the world’s second-largest industry, in terms of sales. Japan’s rapidly aging population and the age group of 65+ account for over 50% of the country’s healthcare costs and is anticipated to drive the demand for the pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period. Modest economic growth and drug cost cuts are also the driving factors, which are making this industry grow lucratively.

– These factors coupled with the increasing penetration of automation technologies is expected to drive the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Cleanroom Technology Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Overall Growth in Biotechnology and Healthcare Spending in Major Markets

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Safety Products and the Demand for Quality Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Changing Government Regulations and Higher Installation and Maintenance Costs to Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Consumable

5.1.1 Apparels

5.1.2 Gloves

5.1.3 Wipes

5.1.4 Vacuum Systems

5.1.5 Disinfectants

5.1.6 Other Types of Consumables

5.2 By Type of Equipment

5.2.1 Cleanroom Air showers

5.2.2 HVAC Systems

5.2.3 Laminar Air flow system

5.2.4 High Efficiency Filters

5.2.5 Desiccator Cabinets

5.2.6 Fan Filter Units

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical

5.3.2 Biotechnology

5.3.3 Medical Devices Hospitals

5.3.4 Hospitals

5.3.5 Semi-conductor Manufacturing

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dynarex Corporation

6.1.2 Azbil Corporation

6.1.3 Taikisha Corporation

6.1.4 Kimberly Clark Corporation

6.1.5 Ardmac Ltd

6.1.6 Ansell Healthcare

6.1.7 Clean Air Products

6.1.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

6.1.9 M+W Group GmbH

6.1.10 Supermax Corporation Berhad

6.1.11 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

6.1.12 Alpiq Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

