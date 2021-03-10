This “Clinical Nutrition Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Clinical malnutrition is a disease condition that can be treated only with clinical intervention, through the use of specialized nutrients that are considered as proper medications, rather than as supplements. Clinical nutrition products thus help to keep the patient healthy and aids to improve the metabolic system of the body by providing adequate supplements such as minerals, vitamins, and others. Additionally, the high birth rate and a higher number of premature births also demand advanced clinical nutrition.

Key Market Trends:

Oral and Enteral is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the Route of Administration

The oral and enteral route of administration accounts for the largest share as they are used the most, followed by a parenteral route. This is mainly because of the additional cost of processing the product/nutrient involved in enteral/parenteral routes.

Therefore like the other routes of administration, physicians also prefer mostly the oral route, as it involves lesser complexities and costs, compared to the other two routes of administration. In addition, in most of the disease conditions like chronic conditions and not acute conditions, the oral route is being preferred thereby driving the overall market.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific has the highest growth in comparison to the other regions in the forecast period mainly due to high levels of malnutrition, and the presence of severe chronic diseases, in the region. Thus due to the increased metabolic disorders and rising income inequality in various countries, the region is also expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Clinical Nutrition Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders

4.2.2 High Spending on Healthcare

4.2.3 Rise of Middle-class in Emerging Economies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Unwillingness of Hospitals and in-house Pharmacies/ Dispensaries to Maintain the Required Stock of Clinical Nutrition Products

4.3.2 Heterogeneous Nature of Government Coverage/Reimbursement across Various Countries

4.3.3 Imprecise Perception about Clinical Nutrition

4.3.4 Reduction in Birth Rates

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Route of Administration

5.1.1 Oral & Enteral

5.1.2 Parenteral

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Nutritional Support in Malnutrition

5.2.2 Nutritional Support in Metabolic Disorders

5.2.3 Nutritional Support in Gastrointestinal Diseases

5.2.4 Nutritional Support in Neurological Diseases

5.2.5 Nutritional Support in Cancer

5.2.6 Nutritional Support in Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pediatric

5.3.2 Adult

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Nutrition

6.1.2 Nestle Health Science

6.1.3 Baxter Healthcare

6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.5 Nutricia

6.1.6 BASF SE

6.1.7 Perrigo Company PLC

6.1.8 Fresenius Kabi

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

