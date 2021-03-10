“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Plastic recycling is the process of recovering scrap or waste plastic and reprocessing the material into useful products.

The following firms are included in the Plastics Recycling Market Report:

PAGE

APCO ENTERPRISES

Bristel Food and Beverages

Gamma Meccanica SpA

Archit Acrylic India Pvt ltd

Vishnu polymer industries

Ekatvam Plastic Recycling Services

Mars International, Inc

ANDRITZ Separation

Hira Trading Comapny

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others (ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate, etc.) Market by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Textile