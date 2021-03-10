This “Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The cloud identity and access management market includes cloud-based identity and access management solutions, which include the software that are deployed on cloud and used for preventing identity threats in an enterprise. The end-user verticals include IT and telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail, and education.

Key Market Trends:

Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– Single sign-on (SSO) is the most recent innovation in identity access management. The compact and highly flexible nature of this solution is attracting a wide range of end users, ranging from IT companies to the manufacturing sector.

– In the case of federated provisioning, the solution is a mix of two separate systems called federated identity and provisioning. Federated identity refers to the standards by which identity management responsibilities can be shared between various policy domains, while provisioning is the automation of all the lifecycle steps required to manage user or system access entitlements.

– The capability of retaining in-house control of user accounts, while leveraging cloud applications and data is the significant advantage that the federated provisioning solutions offer and are driving the immense growth of these solutions in the market.

– Furthermore, the increasing number of social engineering attacks and identity thefts is driving the growth of both single sign-on and federated provisioning in common, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Most of the cloud advanced organizations in the world are from the North American region, along with the high number of startups (whose most preferred mode of deployment of a solution is cloud).

– Along with the highest adoption of cloud-based software services, it is also reported by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) that North American region is very pro-active and committed toward cybersecurity.

– Moreover, benefits, like reduced CAPEX and faster rollouts of updates, are some of the major reason for the adoption of cloud-based identity management solutions in the North American region.

– Major adoption of cloud-based IAM in the region is seen in the BFSI sector, and it may continue to rise, as the credit card frauds and breaches accounted for a major share in total number of identity thefts, as reported by the US consumer sentinel network.

Detailed TOC of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Related Costs

4.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using BYODs in Enterprises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Vulnerability of Cloud-based Applications to Cyber Risks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Size of Organization

6.1.1 SMEs

6.1.2 Large Organization

6.2 By Type of Solution

6.2.1 Audit, Compliance, and Governance

6.2.2 Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning

6.2.3 Privileged Access Management

6.2.4 Directory Service

6.2.5 Other Types of Solution

6.3 By Type of Deployment

6.3.1 Public

6.3.2 Private

6.3.3 Hybrid

6.4 By End-user Vertical

6.4.1 IT and Telecommunication

6.4.2 BFSI

6.4.3 Healthcare

6.4.4 Entertainment and Media

6.4.5 Retail

6.4.6 Education

6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cyberark Software Ltd

7.1.2 CA Technologies

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.5 Oracle Corporation

7.1.6 Okta Inc.

7.1.7 Centrify Corporation

7.1.8 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

7.1.9 Auth0 Inc.

7.1.10 Dell Technologies

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

