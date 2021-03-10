This “Cloud Network Security Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Network security is defined as the protection against misuse or the hacking of a system’s files or directories. The most common threats to the network include viruses, worms, and trojan horses, spyware and adware, zero-day attacks, hacker attacks, DDoS attacks, and identity theft.

The application of cloud network security varies from small, medium to large scale organisations. It also provides a various solution such as firewall, secure sockets layer virtual private networking (SSL VPN), intrusion detection system (IDS) & intrusion prevention system (IPS). It is used by various end -user such as government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, service provider.

Key Market Trends:

Application Based Classification & Products to Have Significant Demand for Cloud Network Security

– The application-based segmentation and product availability have served for the positive demand for cloud network security based products in the market. Organizations opt for data encryption or other available means to safeguard information.

– Commercial usage varies from the military grade product and services used in defense, industry grade product, and services for the financial businesses to public usage products and services. Some network applications require uninterrupted connectivity vital for the operation of the business, while others require the network to be operated continuously with a tolerance to disruption allowed.

– These factors decide the application-based implementation and usage of the product and drive the market in their respective segments. A failure of communication can be catastrophic and huge in terms of finances in the aviation & defense sectors, driving the demand for top-end products.

– The number of apps used in the various sector is increasing, while financial services, hold the major share as it serves the customer requirement in various ways like targeted customer promotions and product offers, bank appointment reminders, real-time alerts, bill reminders, and customer surveys.

United States Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Cloud Network Security Market

– The United States is the largest consumer of cloud network security in the world. This could be attributed to the presence of large enterprises, growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers in the United States.

– Many cloud security-providing companies are headquartered in the United States, and the country is home to approximately 63% of the world’s privately-owned cybersecurity companies. Most of the companies pilot their new services in the country before launching and them globally.

– The rapid adoption of new technology in the country and growing focus for security is pushing the market forward. Presence of large cloud service providers in the country, such as Microsoft and Amazon, is playing a significant role in the growth of the cloud security market.

– US federal, state, and local government agencies rank last in cybersecurity, when compared to 17 major private industries, including transportation, retail, and healthcare. Presently, however, the government in this region has tightened the security norms to provide better cloud security.

– Higher penetration levels of medium and large scale companies, compared to the rest of the market, this segment of the market is expected to be the main buyer of network security solutions. Furthermore, as smaller enterprises access their cyber exposures, growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected. As a result, the investments in this sector are also expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period.

– Moreover, there is huge growth potential from other industry segments in the country, such as manufacturing, energy, and utilities, as they have already migrated to digital-transformed methods of operations and are now beginning to get a better understanding of their cyber exposures.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Adoption of SaaS Market

4.3.2 Increased Number of Network -Based Attacks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Vulnerability to Attacks of Cloud Network

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Size of Enterprise

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprise

5.1.2 Large Enterprise

5.2 By Type of Solution

5.2.1 Firewall

5.2.2 Secure Sockets Layer Virtual Private Networking (SSL VPN)

5.2.3 Intrusion Detection System (IDS) & Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

5.2.4 Other Solutions

5.3 By End -user Vertical

5.3.1 Government

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Education

5.3.6 Service Provider

5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Intel Corporation

6.1.3 Trend Micro Inc.

6.1.4 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.7 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.9 F5 Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.11 Sangfor Technologies Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

