Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The function of a cloud service broker is to provide a marketplace for enterprise-approved services, integrates cloud services with each other and with on-premise applications, and also ensuring the security of the corporate data. Cloud service brokerage provides the intermediary between cloud providers and cloud consumer that assist companies in choosing the services and offerings that best suits their needs. They may also assist in the deployment and integration of apps across multiple clouds or provide a choice and possible cost-saving function which include multiple competing services from a catalog.

Key Market Trends:

Internal Cloud Services Brokerage is Expected to Hold the Major Share

– A CSB can bundle all the cloud services into a single bill, where the customers can manage cloud service provider bills for various infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms by using CSB.

– Internal CSB provides a unified multi-cloud/SaaS governance, security, compliance, license management, and support, spend management and overall user experience to employees. It provides both centralized resources to both public and private cloud services’ users.

– For optimal result, CSB must be part of the company’s cloud equation. Otherwise, the benefits of moving services outside the organization may very well be hampered by the internal mess. It caters through the installed cloud workload thereby across different cloud services among IaaS, PaaS, SaaS.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the studied market, owing to the exponential growth of cloud services adoption among all forms of business.

– By implementing initiatives to build more business confidence across the cloud, local governments are playing a significant role in the development of cloud integration services market across the Asia-Pacific region. The region is also the fastest growing area for data centers in the world, currently.

Detailed TOC of Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Environment

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Platform

5.1.1 Internal Cloud Services Brokerage

5.1.2 External Cloud Services Brokerage

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

5.3.2 Large Enterprise

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 IT & Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Mexico

5.5.4.2 Brazil

5.5.4.3 Argentina

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture PLC

6.1.2 Capgemini SE

6.1.3 NEC Corporation

6.1.4 DXC Technology Company

6.1.5 Rightscale Inc.

6.1.6 Wipro Limited

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 NTT Data Inc.

6.1.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

