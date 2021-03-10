This “Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by category (oral combinations and insulin combinations), by segment (Janumet, Ryzodeg, Xultophy, and NovoMix), and Geography

Key Market Trends:

Diabetes Patients Need More than One Drug to Control their Glycemic Level

– Diabetes is considered to be a rich man disease, not only because of the cost of the drugs but also because of the number of medicines one must consume. Over the years, a large number of drug manufacturers has introduced combination drugs, thus making it more convenient for consumers.

– These combination drugs have two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients, thus serving the purpose of two anti-diabetic drugs. The manufacturers have in the past started with essential oral medicines, such as Janumet and now have developed advanced insulin combinations, such as Ryzodeg and Xultophy.

– Consumer preference for these drugs has increased considerably over time. The combination drugs market was valued 4.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10%, during the forecast period.

Ryzodeg is Expected to Record a CAGR of 23%

– Ryzodeg is a combination of ultra-long-acting insulin degludec (basal) and rapid-acting prandial insulin aspart (bolus).

– At present, consumers need to use both the basal and bolus insulin to manage their glucose levels, but Ryzodeg acts as a perfect substitute to bolus and basal insulin.

– Ryzodeg serves the purpose of the two insulin’s, making it more convenient for consumers. Due to its unique combination, the market for the drug is expected to grow exponentially shortly.

– Ryzodeg is available in close to 18 countries, but Novo Nordisk plans to increase its marketing and sales resources to improve the availability of the drug inadvertently.

Detailed TOC of Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY Drug

5.1.1 Combination Drugs

5.1.1.1 Insulin Combinations

5.1.1.1.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)

5.1.1.1.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)

5.1.1.1.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)

5.1.1.2 Oral Combination

5.1.1.2.1 Janumet (Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4 Asia – Pacific

5.2.4.1 Australia (Value and Volume 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.2 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia – Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Merck

7.1.3 Sanofi

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

