Process oil is the combination of paraffinic, aromatic, non-carcinogenic and naphthenic compounds having varied molecular weight. They are manufactured by refining processes, such as advanced hydrocracking and catalytic dewaxing. It has a colourless appearance and shows high performance qualities. Process oils are used in various industries such as tire, cable fill, textile, defoamer, polymer and personal care.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Process Oil market are Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, Nynas AB, ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding, Petronas Lubricants Belgium NV, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Repsol S.A. and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Market Drivers:

Growing use of solution styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR) in automobile tires; this factor will drive the market in the forecast period

Increasing usage of the process oils in the rubber and tire industries, will also propel the market in near future

Growing market for green and eco-friendly oils; this factor will also help the market to grow

Growing tire manufacturing industry across the globe will also act as a driving factor for the market

Market Restraints:

Limitations on the usage of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon; this factor will hamper the market to grow in near future

Implementation of the European union directive 2005/69/EC banning the use of polycyclic aromatic, will also hamper the market growth

Increased use of alternatives like soybean oil in tire manufacturing; this factor will also restraint the market growth

Global process oil market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.2 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing use of solution styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR) in automobile tires and increasing demand and consumption of process oils in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segmentation: Global Process Oil Market

By Raw Material

Naphthenic

Non-Carcinogenic

Aromatic

Paraffinic

By Containing Materials

Peptizers

Fatty Acid Derivatives

Petroleum Oils

Polymers

Waxes

By Application

Tire & Rubber

Polymer

Textile

Polymer

Others

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

