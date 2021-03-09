In this report, PMR offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Antiseptic Products Market. It also includes discussion on historical trends, current market status, competitive landscape, growth opportunities, and challenges which are backed by factful feedbacks. The report extensively provides a quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014-2026, by Region, Type, Application. Consumption assessment by application, production by type in different regions. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. The market size in terms of revenue (USD) and production is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

METREX, STERIS Corporation, 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, Ecolab, Reynolds American, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, DuPont Medical Chemical, Johnson & Johnson, Sage Products LLC, Others.

According to Research, according to the report, the global antiseptic and disinfectant market accounted for USD 5.55 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.10 by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 6.7% between 2016 and 2021.

Disinfectants are chemical substances that are used to kill the pathogenic microorganism in or on the surface of objects. Disinfectants mainly act by disruption of cell membranes and denaturation of proteins and enzymes of the cell. These chemical agents are very effective against vegetative gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, mycobacteria, and viruses. For example, Lysol a phenol compound is used as a general disinfectant for domestic or hospital use like disinfection of floors, bathrooms, washbasins, organic waste such as sputum, faeces, urine, etc.

Alcohols & Aldehydes & Oxidizing Agents

Biguanides & Amides & Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Phenol & Derivatives

Silver and Iodine Compounds

Others

Hospital

Laboratories

In-house

Others

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

COVID-19 Impact

The report covers the Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Antiseptic Products market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

