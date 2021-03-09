Connected logistic is designed for the supply chain in order to handle future challenges in logistics. The complexity can occur due to mismanagement in supplier and production network. These supply chain complexity can be minimised by implementing new processes and enhanced digitalization. Connected logistics serves various purposes such as process transparency, information aggregation, higher visibility, analysis options, simulation options and forecast.

Global Connected Logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Connected Logistics industry report offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. The global report provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming a large scale Connected Logistics report.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Connected Logistics market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-connected-logistics-market&utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

Major Market Competitors/Key Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Intel Corporation and Honeywell International, Inc. collaborated in order to develop an IoT-based retail industry solution. The solution would help companies to take real time decisions and to get into the status of assets through the supply chain. Further, it would result in maximize asset utilization, minimize loss or spoilage of freight and optimize end-to-end supply chain operations

In October 2016, HCL Technologies Limited announced the acquisition of Butler which is a provider of engineering and design services to the U.S. aerospace and defence customers. The acquisition would help HCL to strengthen its position in the aerospace and defence engineering services space

Market Drivers:

Increase in the need of mobility is driving the market

Emergence and development of IoT connecting devices would be a driving factor for market

Technological advancement in logistic industry will act as a catalyst for market

Decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market

Market Restraints:

Security issues and rise in the cybercrime can restrict the market growth

Issues related to network connectivity and coverage could act as a restraint t

Segmentation : Global Connected Logistics Market

By Software

Asset Management

Remote Asset Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring

Warehouse Internet of Things

Building Automation System (BAS)

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Warehouse Control System (WCS)

Security

Data Management

Network Management

Streaming Analytics

By Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Enablement Platform (AEP)

Network Management Platform

By Service

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment Services

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

By Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, and Energy

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Telecom and Information Technology

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Device

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-connected-logistics-market&utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

Country Level Analysis

The Connected Logistics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Connected Logistics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Connected Logistics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Connected Logistics market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Connected Logistics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Logistics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Logistics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Logistics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-connected-logistics-market?utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

COVID-19 Impact on Connected Logistics Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-connected-logistics-market?utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-connected-logistics-market&utm_source=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_medium=Sagar-Kinagi-paid&utm_campaign=Sagar-Kinagi-paid

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]