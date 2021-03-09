The rise in innovations and enhancement of the automotive sector and the extensive use of the technology by manufacturers and component suppliers with the purpose of maximizing the productivity, supporting continuous improvement, reducing production cost and responding to shift in the consumer demand act as the major factors driving the automotive simulation market. The rise in need for new and demanding vehicle test applications which require high-performance equipment, new solutions in accordance to changing environment and innovative approaches and the surge in investment by automobile OEMs in order to develop advanced vehicle technology including smart electronics, autonomous driving systems and safety critical control software influence the automotive simulation market growth. The increase in demand for the software technology as the automotive simulator and its software elements are controlled through modeling system and real-time simulation which assists in the coordination of the vehicle’s monitoring, dynamics and driver feedback and easy configuration and the rising adoption of the technology for improving fuel efficiency and emission reduction also propels the automotive simulation market.

The automotive simulation market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 11.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Automotive simulation refers to the virtual reconstruction in a virtual environment of real automobile vehicles. This software-based technology utilized for the cloning of the external factors and assists in predicting how a vehicle would interact with those factors. It is beneficial for teaching the beginners in learning the basics of driving and vehicles. This software helps in forecasting behavior of any system, detecting and estimating design of product, testing a product under complex conditions and identifying problems in design.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive simulation market report are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., ESI Group, IPG Automotive GmbH, AVL, Aras, COMSOL INC., SIMUL8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies Inc., dSPACE GmbH, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Inc., SimScale, The AnyLogic Company among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Simulation Market

On the basis of deployment, the automotive simulation market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of component, the automotive simulation market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of end market, the automotive simulation market is segmented into OEM, automotive component manufacturers and regulatory bodies.

On the basis of application, the automotive simulation market is segmented into prototyping and testing.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Simulation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Simulation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Simulation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Simulation market.

Major Highlights of Automotive Simulation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Simulation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Simulation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Simulation market.

