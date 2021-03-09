Automotive engineering services are referred to the engineering solutions to different parts of the vehicles including mechanical, safety, software, electrical and electronics engineering services and solutions to design vehicles for land, aviation and marine applications. These engineering solutions are used to optimize the manufacturing process for improving the operational cycle of the company without compromising the quality of the vehicle.

Global automotive engineering services market is expected to reach USD 444.33 billion by 2028 and witnessing market growth at a rate of 12.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Rising awareness and demand for technological solutions including connectivity, collision avoidance sensors among others in automotive is driving the market growth. Increasing requirements for lightweight vehicles as government and manufacturers are focusing on designing and developing lightweight vehicles to make vehicle more fuel-efficient and rising requirements for safety-related systems due to government regulations are the factors driving the automotive engineering services market. Also, the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing the production of these vehicles which is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The major players covered in the automotive engineering services market report are HARMAN International, Capgemini, AVL, Bertrandt, ALTEN, Valmet Automotive, L&T Technology Services Limited, FEV Europe GmbH, AKKA, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV, ALTRAN, Ricardo, Tech Mahindra Limited, Onward Technologies Ltd., T-NET JAPAN Co., Ltd., Kistler Group, Continental AG, EDAG Engineering GmbH, ESI Group, Semcon, GlobalLogic, EPAM Systems, Inc., Belcan and Robert Bosch GmbH among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The automotive engineering services market on the basis of service type has been segmented into concept/research, designing, prototyping, system integration, and testing.

Based on application, global automotive engineering services market has been segmented into ADAS & safety, electrical, electronics & body controls, chassis, connectivity services, interior, exterior & body engineering, powertrain & exhaust, simulation and others. Connectivity services is estimated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising of technological solutions such as 5G connectivity increasing demand for connectivity services. This connectivity services helps in parking assistance features and vehicle diagnostics.

Based on location, global automotive engineering services market has been segmented into in-house and outsource. In-house is leading the market and is expected to lead the market in forecast period. The reason for the growth of the in-house segment is the key OEMs preferring to design and develop complex automotive engineering solutions such as powertrain design, thermal design, comfort assistance and others in-house.

Based on vehicle type, global automotive engineering services market has been segmented into passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV). Passenger car and commercial vehicle are further bifurcated into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV).

The Automotive Engineering Services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Engineering Services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Automotive Engineering Services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Engineering Services market.

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Engineering Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Engineering Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Engineering Services market.

