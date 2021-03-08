This report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Immersion Cooling Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the Immersion Cooling industry. According to the report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

The key players profiled in this study includes FUJITSU, Green Revolution Cooling, Asperitas, Midas Green Technologies, Iceotope Technologies Limited, LiquidCool Solutions, DUG Technology, DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, Exascaler Inc., Submer, Allied Control Limited, and 3M among other.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Immersion Cooling Market

Immersion cooling market size is valued at USD 865.48 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a rate of 22.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on immersion cooling market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Global Immersion Cooling Market Description:

Moreover, the high demand of the immersion cooling for keeping the computer systems cool as the immersion cooling aid in cutting the energy consumption and dropping carbon dioxide emissions, rising usage of the internet, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) along with the increase in global IP traffic and the demand for supercomputers and hyperscale data centers are acting as major growth drivers for the immersion cooling market. The rapid rise in the launch of the novel immersion cooling products is also helping the market to grow.

On the other hand, the immersion cooling helps in improving the thermal design by directly immersing IT hardware in a non-conductive liquid and it is also useful for escalating the hardware density and present higher processor utilization by maintaining temperatures below the thermal limit as well as significantly reduces the noise in server rooms thus is highly supporting the growth of the target market. The immersion cooling also prevents information technology equipment from environmental contaminants such as dust and sulfur and is acting as an active driver for the growth of the market. In addition, the high adoption in low density data centers and development of cooling solutions for deployment in harsh environments will nurture ample growth opportunities for the immersion cooling market in the above mentioned forecast period.

One of the major obstructions to the growth of the immersion cooling market is the requirement of additional and specialized infrastructure and dearth of recognition from various end users, whereas the high investments in existing infrastructure over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The rapid growth for the immersion cooling market is propelled because of the upsurge during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 owing to rising need for cost-effective cooling solutions. The main factor accountable for the growth of immersion cooling market is the increasing need for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions.

Competitive Landscape and Immersion Cooling Market Share Analysis

Immersion Cooling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Immersion Cooling market.

Which Important Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?

The Immersion Cooling Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Single-Phase Immersion Cooling, Two-Phase Immersion Cooling)

Cooling Fluid Type (Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid, Synthetic Oil, Others)

Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cryptocurrency, Mining, Others)

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of Covid-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want. )

Key Pointers Covered in Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Immersion Cooling Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 8. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

Global Immersion Cooling Market: Key Pointers

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth.

Estimation of market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

This exclusive study addresses key questions for stakeholders in the Immersion Cooling Solutions Market:

What are the key developments anticipated to take place in the Immersion Cooling market during the period of 2020-2027?

market during the period of 2020-2027? What are the crucial strategies adopted by players operating in the Immersion Cooling market?

market? Which end-user segment will remain a key contributor to the growth of the Immersion Cooling market?

market? What are the important trends stimulating the growth of the Immersion Cooling market?

market? Which application segment will bode lucrative growth opportunities for the Immersion Cooling market?

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

