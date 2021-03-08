Humic-based biostimulants market is expected to reach at estimated value of USD 1,112.7 and grow at a CAGR of 9.80% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for adoption of sustainable solutions is the major factor driving the growth of humic-based biostimulants market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Major key players covered in this report: Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina S.p.A., ADAMA Ltd, KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, AGROENZYMAS, MICROMIX, Syngenta, Bayer AG and UPL among other.

What is Humic-based Biostimulants?

Biostimulants are the type of products which helps in enhancing the life of plants in terms of the growth and productivity. It has the capability to increase the stress tolerance of plant that may be in terms of disease or drought. It is helpful for the plants to increase their capacity to absorb water and it leads to better plant growth. The biostimulants products are found to be filling the gap between bio-fertilizers and pesticides as it can help the plant in both activities

Rising limited entry barriers resulting in the entry of players of different tiers is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing concerns over improving the crop yield per hectare, rising precision farming technique and rising adoption of biostimulants to reduce the abiotic stress in crops and plants are the major factors among others driving the growth of humic-based biostimulants market. Moreover, rising stronger innovative product portfolio for broad-acre crops and increasing technological advancements in humic-based biostimulants market will further create new opportunities for humic-based biostimulants market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, increased research and development cost involved in biostimulants manufacturing, rising lengthy approval process of the product and increased demand for synthetic fertilizers are the major factors among others restraining the market growth, while rising uncertainty in the regulatory framework of biostimulants and increased demand for seaweed biostimulants will further challenge the growth humic-based biostimulants market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Humic-based Biostimulants Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Humic-based Biostimulants market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Humic-based Biostimulants market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Humic-based Biostimulants market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Humic-based Biostimulants market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

