SKF, Schaeffler, NSK, NTN, JTEKT, Timken, NMB Minebea, Rexnord, NACHI, ZYS, RBC Bearings, ZWZ, C&U GROUP, Others.

The global Bearings market is valued at 50203.33 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 60285.84 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.73% during 2017-2022.

Bearings are used as a mechanical component to transfer the power and to move a certain part, and this is done by utilizing the small frictional force of the bearings, which makes them rotate easily (or move in one direction easily), all the while withstanding the force and weight load acting against them.

Recent research data shows that Asia-Pacific is the biggest contributor to the Bearings revenue market, accounted for 44.62% of the total global market with a revenue of 22399.84 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 24.44% with a revenue of 12268.2 million USD.

Segmentation by product type:

BallBearing

RollerBearing

Segmentation by application:

AutomotiveIndustry

IndustrialMachine

AerospaceIndustry

Others

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

COVID-19 Impact

The report covers the Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Bearings Sales market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

