In this report, PMR offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Infrared Filters Market. It also includes discussion on historical trends, current market status, competitive landscape, growth opportunities, and challenges which are backed by factful feedbacks. The report extensively provides a quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014-2026, by Region, Type, Application. Consumption assessment by application, production by type in different regions. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. The market size in terms of revenue (USD) and production is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Infrared Filters market by product type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions.

The key companies covered in this report:

Zhejiang Quartz Crystal Optoelectronic, Optrontec, W-olf Photoelectric, Shenzhen O-film Tech Co, Tanaka Engineering Inc, Unionlight, Viavi Solutions, Jingbang Optoelectronics Technology, Others.

The global Infrared Filters market is valued at 578.33 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1212.47 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.96% during 2017-2022.

IR filter commonly refer to filters that reflect or block mid-infrared wavelengths while passing visible light. The infrared filter exists in various specifications and forms for a multitude of applications. Infrared filters can be designed in bandpass, longpass, and shortpass configurations for applications in the SWIR, NIR, and MIR wavelength bands. Low stress coatings with high blocking in the visible are afforded by incorporating high index semiconductors in the designs.

According to the recent research data, China is the largest contributor to the revenue market of infrared filters, ranking first in the world, although its share of the revenue market dropped from 40.68% in 2012 to 27.78% in 2017. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas? company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years, the prospects for India and some other countries are good

To calculate the Infrared Filters Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Glass Type

Film Type

Segmentation by application:

Reflection type Infrared Filters

Absorptive type Infrared Filters

This report emphasizes Infrared Filters volume and value at the International level, regional level & company level. Overall, from a global perspective, this report constitutes on worldwide market size by evaluating historic data and future possibilities. Regionally, this report has an upper-hand on several key regions like

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

At the enterprise level, the core objective of this report is on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer concealed in this report. It also examines the value chain in terms of the pricing involved in the production and sales of the product.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

COVID-19 Impact

The report covers the Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Infrared Filters market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global Infrared Filters

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

