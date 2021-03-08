Solar vehicles are the type of automotive vehicles that have been equipped and integrated with solar cells that can generate and store electricity for powering up various components inside the vehicle and even help in mobility of the electric vehicles. Solar vehicles do not utilize or depend completely on solar energy for mobility of the vehicle or powering the components inside the vehicles as currently they are only focused as an alternative source of energy.

Solar vehicle market will grow at a CAGR of 37.59% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in the levels of concerns for the environment has resulted in a rise in adoption for eco-friendly vehicles which acts as an essential factor driving the solar vehicle market.

Increased initiatives undertaken by the governments to provide subsidies, financial benefits is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also decreasing prices of components utilized in the development and integration of solar vehicles, rising concern about environmental pollution, rising investments in research and development activities by OEMs to develop zero-emission vehicles, increase in demand for energy-efficient sources as an alternative to fuel and improved vehicle efficiency along with easier driving operations are the major factors among others boosting the solar vehicle market. Moreover, rising EV charging stations powered by solar panels and rising use of vehicle-to-grid (V2g) EV charging stations for electric vehicles will further create new opportunities for solar vehicle market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Segmentation : Global Solar Vehicle Market

On the basis of component, the solar vehicle market is segmented into Ev battery cells and packs, on-board charger, infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Based on industry trends, the solar vehicle market is segmented into electric taxi, robo-taxi, light solar vehicle, battery swapping and electric autonomous vehicles.

Based on charging infrastructure type, the solar vehicle market is segmented into normal charge, CCS, chademo and tesla supercharger.

Based on vehicletype, the solar vehicle market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Based on solar type, the solar vehicle market is segmented into monocrystalline solar panel and polycrystalline solar panel.

The solar vehicle market is also segmented on the basis of EV type into HEV, BEV and PHEV.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in solar vehicle market report are Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Volkswagen AG, Panasonic Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Continental AG, Tesla, Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Sono Motors, GM Cruise LLC, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Atlas Technologies, SuratExim. and VENTURI among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Solar Vehicle Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Solar Vehicle Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Solar Vehicle Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Solar Vehicle Market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Solar Vehicle Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Solar Vehicle Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Solar Vehicle Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Solar Vehicle Market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

