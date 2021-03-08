SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) are an expanded version of the passenger vehicles that extract the features of light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles and combine to offer enhanced passenger carrying or load-carrying capacity & offer the comfort along with efficiency of passenger vehicles. SUV’s are classified based on their seating capacity but a minimum of five seating capacity is required in vehicles for them to be termed as SUV. They offer enhanced performance, comfort over long routes and four-wheel drive capabilities.
Global SUV market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of investments carried out by various automobile manufacturers to develop innovative and technologically advanced vehicles along with consumer preferences to have vehicles that include safety, infotainment & comfort for off-roading.
The research and analysis conducted in SUV Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market Drivers:
- Growing awareness regarding the benefits and capabilities of these vehicles such as greater comfort, off-roading capabilities, greater capacity are factors expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growth in the living standards of Asia-Pacific region is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Low fuel efficiency and large costs of the product amid concerns regarding the environment is expected to restrain the market growth
- Significant costs of maintenance and increased rates of insurance from many regions for these vehicles are also restraining the growth of the market
Segmentation : Global SUV Market
By Type
SUV-C
SUV-D
SUV-E
SUV-F
By Size
Mini-SUV
Compact
Mid-Size
Full-Size
Extended-Length
By Ignition Type
Diesel
Petrol
Electric
Hybrid
Others
By Price Range
Medium
Premium
By Application
Remote Areas
Recreation
Motorsport
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global SUV market are Daimler AG; General Motors; Hyundai Motor Company; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; BYD Company Ltd.; BMW AG; Volkswagen AG; Nissan; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Groupe Renault; Geely Auto; Groupe PSA; Great Wall Motors; Mazda Motor Corporation; Changan Automobile; Tata Motors; Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Co., Ltd. (GAC MOTOR); suzuki motor corporation; SAIC Motor Corporation Limited; Dongfeng Motor Company; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; CHERY; SUBARU CORPORATION and Tesla.
Country Level Analysis
The SUV market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the SUV market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
SUV market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to SUV market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Hyundai Motor Company announced the launch of their new compact SUV for the Indian market branded as “Venue” priced in the range of Rupees 6.5-11.10 lakh. The car is the first connected car provided by the manufacturer in the Indian market. The product is available with seven different colours.
- In January 2019, Tata Motors announced the launch of their new SUV branded as “Harrier” priced from Rupees 12.69 lakh and upwards. The car available in two seating options 5 and 7 seaters and three different driving modes are available; “City”, “Sport” and “Eco”. The car will be initially launched as a compact SUV but later variants will include expanded seating and prices are expected to rise to Rupees 16.25 lakh.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of SUV Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on SUV market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the SUV market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in SUV market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
