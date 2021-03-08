Vehicle anti-theft systems are the application of certain technologies along with electrical components that are installed in vehicles to reduce the chances of the vehicle being stolen. They restrict the unauthorized access of vehicle. The growing advancements and modernization has resulted in developments of innovative products for anti-theft such as biometric identification, motion sensors, visual detection and others.
Global vehicle anti-theft system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 16.38 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.36% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the modernization and advancements of the products and services in the industry and achieving a better mind-set of safety and protection of vehicles with the usage of these systems.
Market Drivers:
- Rising incidences of vehicle theft resulting in government posing regulations for the safety of vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Various benefits such as authentication of the owner of the vehicle before the vehicle can be mobilized, real-time notifications, alarm triggering associated with the adoption of these systems are factors driving the growth of the market
- Rising awareness for these systems amid significant rise in the thefts of the vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Large costs associated with the products in vehicle anti-theft systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Certain complications and incidences of faults in electronic devices installed in vehicles is also expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation : Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles (PV)
Commercial Vehicles (CV)
Off-Highway Vehicle
Construction Vehicles
By Product
Alarm
Immobilizer
Steering Lock
Passive Keyless Entry
Central Locking System
Biometric Capture Device
By Technology
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Global System for Communication (GSM)
Face Detection System
Real-Time Location System (RTLS)
Automotive Biometric Technology
Remote Frequency Identification Device
By System
Active Anti-Theft System
Passive Anti-Theft System
By Application
Prototyping & Tooling
Research, Development & Innovation
Manufacturing Complex Components
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle anti-theft system market are TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; U-Shin Ltd.; Lear Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Tesla; Delphi Technologies; VOXX International Corp.; DENSO CORPORATION; Recoveri Tag Whats Yours; OMRON Corporation; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Valeo.
Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the Vehicle Anti-Theft System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Vehicle Anti-Theft System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Vehicle Anti-Theft System market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Tesla announced the launch of “Enhanced Anti-theft” package as an aftermarket product for their Model S and Model X. This package includes a motion sensor which detects the movement of the vehicle and even detects any kind of movements in the interior of the vehicle, triggering an alarm if detected. Increased levels of thefts of Tesla vehicles have resulted in the company taking steps to reduce the chances of their vehicles being stolen.
- In October 2018, Recoveri Tag Whats Yours announced the launch of their “Microdot” technology for the Indian market. The technology involves etching small dots with the help of lasers over the entirety of vehicle that contain a specific PAN (Personal Identification Number) number which is linked with the vehicle’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). This helps in authorities to detect the real owner and correct information of the vehicle under an UV light. This will help in certain methods and steps provided to the authorities and consumers for helping reduce the chances of vehicles being stolen.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Vehicle Anti-Theft System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Vehicle Anti-Theft System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Vehicle Anti-Theft System market.
