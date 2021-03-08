The growth of automotive ambient lighting market is attributed due to the rapidly rising sale of ultra-luxurious vehicles owing to the rising disposable income amongst the population. The easy availability of aftermarket solutions is also aiding the growth of the market. Furthermore, the ever-increasing market for LED lights in cars, shifting inclination towards comfort and safety features along with increase in the awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems and increasing sales of luxury vehicles prepared with navigation and infotainment systems are amongst major factors that are contributing towards the growth of the automotive ambient lighting market. Moreover, the increasing demands for conventional as well as the green cars in the automotive industry and increase in demand for interior esthetics are also propelling the growth of the target market. In addition, the enhanced functionalities and mood lighting will further cater ample opportunities for the automotive ambient lighting market to capture.

Automotive ambient lighting market is valued at USD 9.72 billion by 2027, and will witness its market growth at a rate of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Growing popularity of smart homes and large investments in research & development by market players are the opportunities for the growth of global Automotive Ambient Lighting market in the above mentioned period. Lack of awareness and outlook of consumers related to power failure or hacking are the challenges faced by global Automotive Ambient Lighting market.

The research and analysis conducted in Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

Based on product type, the automotive ambient lighting market has been segmented into dashboard lights, ambient lighting, head-up display, reading lights and others.

On the basis of technology, the automotive ambient lighting market has been segmented intohalogen, LED and xenon.

Automotive ambient lighting has also been segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

On the basis of fuel type, the automotive ambient lighting market has been segmented into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicleand plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

On the basis of application, the automotive ambient lighting market has been segmented into center console, dashboard, doors, footwell and others.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive ambient lighting market report are Federal-Mogul LLC, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Osram, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dräxlmaier Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Zizala, Lichtsysteme GmbH, Ashland, Lord Corporation, Franklin International, Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax, Mapei S.P.A and Uniseal Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Ambient Lighting market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Ambient Lighting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, August has launched its new WI-FI enabled Automotive Ambient Lighting, which is much smaller in volume and slimmer than its predecessor but comes at a similar price. It can be easily attached to the back of the door without changing the design of the front part of the door as in the case with other Automotive Ambient Lightings. It retains almost all the features as its predecessor named as Automotive Ambient Lighting Pro.

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Ambient Lighting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Ambient Lighting market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Ambient Lighting Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Ambient Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Ambient Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Ambient Lighting market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

