Micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) is defined as miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (i.e., devices and structures) that are made using the techniques of microfabrication. The efficient elements of MEMS are sensors, and actuators. It has its wide application in industrial, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and others

Global micro-electro-mechanical system (mems) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 29.22 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of MEMs in smartphones and portable electronics; the introduction of efficient, economical, and compact MEMS technology and its growing applications in many sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, defence and healthcare.

Market Drivers:

High adoption in smartphones and portable electronics market

Introduction of efficient, economic, and compact MEMS technology

Increased demand for vehicles with enriched features drives the market for MEMS as they are used by manufacturers to upgrade the vehicles

High demand in the automation industry due to its increased adoption in homes and industries

The rising demand for sensors for Internet of Things devices is fuelling the growth of this market, as MEMS are used as sensor fusion in various technologies

Strict government regulations for the automotive vertical

The growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector is accelerating the growth of MEMS, as they are used in several medical devices for measuring blood pressure, respiratory disorder diagnostic equipment, and also laparoscopic devices

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardization and technical awareness

Extremely intricate manufacturing method and demanding cycle time

Segmentation : Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market

By Type

Sensor

Inertial Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Combo Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Microphone

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Microbolometer

Pir & Thermophile

Actuator

Inkjet Head

Optical MEMS

Microfluidic and Bio- Chips

RF MEMS

Accelerometer

Switch

Filter

Oscillator

By Application

Sensor

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Aerospace

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecom

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) market are Stmicroelectronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Bosch Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Knowles Electronics, Llc., Canon Inc., Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom., Invensense, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Tdk Corporation., Ibm Corp., Elmos Semiconductor Ag, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Ams Ag., Goertek., On Semiconductor, Nxp Semiconductors., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation., TE Connectivity., Honeywell International Inc., Epson India Pvt Ltd., Aac Technologies, Rohm Semiconductor., Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Collins Aerospace, and Others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, TDK a manufacturing leader in the magnetic technology is to acquire Chirp Microsystems, Inc., a manufacturer of superior performance ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions. With this acquisition, TDK would expand and enrich its existing product line and technology, advancing in sensors, including fingerprint sensor, MEMs and Piezoelectric transducer. TDK would soon become a pioneer in the ultrasonic MEMS sensors and solutions market

In January 2018, AEM Holdings took over Finland based company, Afore Oy, which provides testing and handling MEMS solutions to manufacturers. With this deal, AEM expands its offerings of solutions, including MEMS testing solutions, thereby allowing it to expand to the highest growing sectors in technology such as IoT, mobile, robotics and autonomous driving

Competitive Analysis

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

