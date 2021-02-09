Introduction:

Dairy blends are dairy mixtures based on concentrated cream or butter and butter. It is made from butter blends which are mixed with vegetable oils, or from processed butter fat which are free from saturated fat. One of the benefit of dairy blend is that it is spreadable as it contains vegetable oil and thus, can be consumed with breads. Dairy blends can be mixed and blended with other ingredients like salt, vegetable oils, sugar, aroma and flavorings depending on the taste and preferences of the consumers. The usage of dairy blends offers an absolute and real taste enhancement to the products. Blending dairy blends along with some other source of protein provides many nutritional benefits to consumers.

Global Dairy Blends Market Dynamics:

The market for global dairy blends is anticipated to be driven by its cost effectiveness factor, less fat content when compared to butter and margarine, usage along with other ingredients and others. Dairy products are usually imported at a very high price but dairy blends can be imported at a much lower price when compared to dairy products. Dairy blends can be used with other ingredients like butter, cocoa powder, sugar, dextrin and vegetable fats which thus, drives the demand for dairy blends. Dairy blends when added or mixed with soy or other proteins it not only enhances the flavor of the product but also manages cost formulation, because, most of the soy proteins are much more cost effective than dairy proteins.

One of the major driver behind dairy blend is that it is not 100% butter so it is preferred by consumers as it eliminates a major portion of fats. Dairy blends can also be stored and refrigerated which increases the demand for the same. Few other drivers behind the global dairy blends market are growing nationals market, rice and bakery industry, increasing awareness and appreciation of nutraceutical food sector and increasing popularity of certain food products like pizza and burger. Usage of dairy blends in making juices is also a driver of the global dairy blends market.

Global Dairy Blends Market Segmentation:

The global dairy blends market is segmented on the basis of form, application and type. Dairy blends are available in different forms such as powder and liquid. Applications of dairy blends are its usage in making ice cream, infant food, chocolates (fillings), bakery products, dairy products and others. On the basis of type it can be segmented as whey protein blends, whey protein concentrate blends, milk concentrate blends and skim milk blends.

Global Dairy Blends Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Dairy Blends market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. United States is the leading player of dairy blends. Being the fourth largest global dairy commodity exporter and bigger then Asia and South America in terms of service of whey, makes United States a leader of dairy blends. China, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Thailand are few countries which are key markets for dairy blends.

Global Dairy Blends Market Key Players:

The major players identified across the value chain of global dairy blends market include Anchor (Auckland, New Zealand), Abbott Nutrition, Advanced Food Products, Agri- Mark Inc., Agropur Ingredients, All American Foods, Inc., SPX Flow (United Kingdom), Friesland Campina, Cape Food Ingredients (Tokai, South Africa), VIV Buisman (Netherlands, Europe), Hormel Specialty Products, Landell Mills- sure, Cargill, Bakels Edible Oils, Lactopur, Pacificblends and others. The continued development of the global market for dairy blends has presented new profit opportunities for international dairy marketers. The development of the market has been driven by a number of factors, including such things as the increasing popularity of certain food products, manufacturers’ desires for end product (and raw material) consistency, changing global trade rules, and an increasing awareness and appreciation of the opportunities in the nutraceutical food sector.

