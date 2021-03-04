Refrigerator trucks refer to the van or trucks that are designed to carry the products which are temperature sensitive. These trucks are differ from the normal vans as they are known to be ice- cooled and possess variety of refrigeration systems. They help in stopping the heat from entering and refrigeration system which are used to maintain the temperature. As a cooling agent, they use carbon dioxide in the form of ice or liquid. The products such as vegetables, seafood, frozen fruits and meat are included. The main components of the refrigeration systems comprise of compressor, condenser and evaporator.

The growing demand for frozen food and fresh vegetables among consumers and rise in customer inclination towards frozen food products because of busy lifestyle are the major factors driving the truck refrigeration unit market. The expansion of supermarkets and quick-service restaurants including Burger King, Subway, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s in various regions, rise in research and development activities in refrigeration technologies and increasing investments in the development of smart cities accelerate the truck refrigeration unit market growth.

The truck refrigeration unit market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 5.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The truck refrigeration unit market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 5.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Segmentation : Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market

On the basis of type, the truck refrigeration unit market is segmented into small truck refrigeration unit, medium truck refrigeration unit and larger truck refrigeration unit.

On the basis of industry, the truck refrigeration unit market is segmented into frozen food, pharma and chemical, and ambulance and passenger transport.

On the basis of bus length, the truck refrigeration unit market is segmented into <8, 8-12 and >12m.

On the basis of trailer size, the truck refrigeration unit market is segmented into 20ft and 40ft.

On the basis of end-user, the truck refrigeration unit market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical, chemical industry and plants/ flowers.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the truck refrigeration unit market report are Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Thermo King Corporation, Denso Corporation, Webasto, Mobile Climate Control Group Holding AB, Subros Limited, Saden, Klinge Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LAMBERT, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Zannotti, FRIGOBLOCK Grosskopf GmbH, Grayson Automotive Services Limited, Schmitz Cargobull, Sinclair Oil Corporation, KRONE, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co.,Ltd, Kidron among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The truck refrigeration unit market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, industry, bus length, trailer size and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global truck refrigeration unit market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Truck Refrigeration Unit market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to truck refrigeration unit market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Truck Refrigeration Unit and Equipment Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Truck Refrigeration Unit market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the truck refrigeration unit market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in truck refrigeration unit market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

