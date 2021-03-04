An exhaust system can usually be defined as the piping system that directs the harmful and toxic gases away from the engine and user of the vehicles. The entire system of pipes usually contains two or more directing system of pipes that flows the harmful gases away from the engine and user while directing the fuel towards the engine.

Exhaust System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 85.05 million in 2020 to an estimated value of USD 95,451 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The high rate of vehicle emissions and pollution is the main driving force in the growth of the emissions system. Strict regulation that appeals to automakers and ventilation systems to develop products and related technologies is also a driving force in the venture market market. The ongoing R&D activities for the production of production systems are also an opportunity for the growth of the production system market.

Increasing demand and usage of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is expected is a challenge for the exhaust system market. However, the higher cost of lighter-weight exhaust components is a restraint for the growth of the exhaust system market during the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Segmentation : Global Exhaust System Market

Exhaust system market on the basis of after-treatment device has been segmented as diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF), lean NOx (Nitrogen Oxide) trap (LNT), selective catalyst reduction (SCR) and gasoline particulate filter (GPF).

Based on component, the exhaust system market has been segmented into exhaust manifold, downpipe, catalytic converter, muffler, tailpipe and sensors.

On the basis of vehicle type, the exhaust system market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV), truck and bus.

Based on aftermarket vehicle type, the exhaust system market is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).

Based on off-highway vehicle type, the exhaust system market is segmented into agricultural tractor and construction equipment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the exhaust system market report Faurecia, Tenneco Inc., Continental AG, Eberspächer, FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD., Benteler International, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, Sejong Industrial Co.Ltd., BOSAL, MAGNAFLOW, KATCON GLOBAL, Grand Rock Co. Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., FennoSteel, Eminox, European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd, SANGO Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd., and DENSO CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

Exhaust system market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, after-treatment device, component, vehicle type, aftermarket vehicle type and off-highway vehicle type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the exhaust system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Exhaust System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Exhaust System market.

Major Highlights of Exhaust System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Exhaust System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Exhaust System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Exhaust System market.

