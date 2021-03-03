Digital signage is a set of managed digital displays constructed for creating awareness and engagement within objects which are determined earlier. It is platform on which the telecommunication activities of the system were carried out. Digital signage comprises of interactive kiosks, digital information boards, touch screen portals, private label television, custom video production, interactive wayfinding tools, and video screens. Digital signage can offer tool to nursing staff for managing patients as well as other people. LG is engaged in offering premium display solutions by using innovative technology. This is used to increase the speed of patient intake, reduces perceived wait time also help to share the data about patients.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Global digital signage in healthcare market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware Displays By Technology OLED Display LCD Display Direct-View Large-Pixel Led Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led Others By Resolution 4K 8K HD FHD Lower than HD By Size Below 32 Inches 32 –52 Inches More than 52 Inches By Brightness 0–500 Nits 501–1,000 Nits 1,001–2,000 Nits 2,001–3,000 Nits More Than 3,000 Nits Media Players Projectors Others

Software Content Management System Edge Server Software Others

Services Maintenance & Support Services Installation Services Consulting & Other Services



By Type

Video Walls

Video Screen

Transparent LED Screen

Digital Poster

Standalone Display Kiosks Interactive Automated Teller Machine Self-service Kiosks Vending Kiosks Non-interactive Menu Boards Interactive Non-interactive Billboards Interactive Non-interactive Signboards Interactive Non-interactive Others

Others

By Technology

LCD

LED

Projection

By Location

Out-Store

In-Store

Geographic Segmentation

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Competitive landscape

Global digital signage in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Company Coverage of Digital Signage In Healthcare market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

LG Electronics, Sharp Corporation , Samsung Electronics America Leyard, Sony Electronics Inc., AU Optronics Corp, Barco, Panasonic Corporation, , Scala, E Ink Holdings Inc., Omnivex Corporation, DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD., Exceptional 3D, DAKTRONICS, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Intuiface, BenQ, , BrightSign, LLC, Cisco Systems., Intel Corporation, Keywest Technology, Inc., Microsoft, NEC Display Solutions, WinMate Inc., SHARP ELECTRONICS CORPORATION, Planar Systems, Hitachi Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ONELAN Limited, UCVIEW, STRATACACHE Delta Electronics, Inc. among others.

Recent Industry Developments

In December 2018, LG Electronics launched latest curved OLED Signage. The concept for display and its execution was done by HS Ad India along with LG CNS, LG Electronics and key Ambience Group Associates. This product suitable for numerous promotion purposes including advertising high-end products. With this introduction there will be increased product portfolio and revenue of a company

In December 2018, Leyard and Planar enhanced their sports and entertainment division by partnership with Lighthouse Technologies. With this partnership there will be various offering of display technology to consumers. This partnership will leverage the two companies’ respective strengths creating innovative technology

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising technological advancements in display products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing adoption of digital signage products in commercial vertical will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Rising infrastructural developments in emerging countries will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inability to efficiently manage the multiple display signage networks; this factor will also restrict the market growth

Electrical interface can is also restricting the overall adoption of these market

Tax incurred on installation of digital signage and screens is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Regulatory processes including licensing are hampering the market

Key questions answered in Digital Signage In Healthcare Report:

What will the Digital Signage In Healthcare market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Digital Signage In Healthcare market?

Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Digital Signage In Healthcare industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information?

What are the types and applications of Digital Signage In Healthcare? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Digital Signage In Healthcare? Up Stream Industries Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers, Equipment and Suppliers, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Digital Signage In Healthcare?

What are the Digital Signage In Healthcare market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Signage In Healthcare Industry?

